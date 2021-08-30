Visalia police investigate after man shot and killed

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An investigation is underway in Visalia after a man was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Visalia Police officers.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of E Myrtle Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for an assault. 

Officers said when they arrived they found a man near the intersections of Santa Fe Street and Kaweah Avenues who was shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Morgantini at (559)713- 4104.

