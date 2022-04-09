VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men arrived at the same hospital hours apart after being shot at the same park Friday evening, according to police.

Officers received word that a person who had been shot had arrived at an area hospital around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say the 33-year-old man told them he’d been shot near Lincoln Oval Park at north Court Street and northwest 2nd street, before being driven to the hospital.

Two hours later, around 9:30 p.m., officers received word of a 37-year-old man who told investigators he also had been shot near Lincoln Oval Park before being taken to the hospital

Officers say both men are expected to recover.

Investigators say they searched the park and its surrounding areas but did not find a crime scene. They are continuing to investigate to determine if the shootings were related.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.