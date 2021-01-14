Visalia Police identify suspected bank robber shot and killed by officers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police on Thursday released the identity of the suspected bank robber that was shot and killed by officers during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, officers received a report of a robbery that had occurred at a Tri Counties Bank branch on 509 S. Pinkham Ave., said Sgt. Celeste Sanchez. The suspect, later identified as Joshua Van Machado, 43, of Hanford, took an undetermined amount of cash and fled in a truck.

An officer responding to the bank found a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description in the area of Walnut Avenue and Santa Fe Street.

Joshua Van Machado, 43, of Hanford (Visalia Police)

Additional officers responded and followed the suspect vehicle to the area of Court Street and Laura Avenue where a felony traffic stop was performed.

Machado exited his vehicle while holding a black handgun.

As the suspect began to move the handgun in the direction of officers, they fired several rounds at him after ordering him to drop the weapon, Sanchez said. Machado was struck and fell to the ground while holding the weapon.

Officers tried again to order Machado to release the handgun but he continued to hold onto it.

A trained negotiator was called to try to convince the suspect to let go of the weapon but still did not comply with officers.

Sanchez said Machado picked up the gun again and additional shots were fired by officers. After the second shooting, officers fired more rounds toward him after moving the gun toward officers.

Officers took the suspect into custody and began CPR until medical crews arrived. He was later declared dead at the scene.

Visalia Police plan to conduct an administrative investigation while the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.