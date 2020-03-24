Visalia police clarify ‘Stay-at-Home’ order

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department wants the public to know they have received numerous non-emergency calls for clarification for COVID-19 or “Stay-at-Home” order questions.

The Visalia Police Department Dispatch Center said in a Facebook post they are not an information source for COVID-19 or Stay-at-Home order questions.

The following concerns have been consistently raised by citizens to the Visalia Police Department.

Court Ordered Child Custody Exchanges- Nothing in the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order prevents child custody exchanges from taking place as required by court orders. Citizens may also travel to and from custody exchange locations. The Tulare County Superior Court – Family Court Services Division can be contacted at 559-730-5000. An automated message will provide instructions on leaving a voice message for their staff. Curfew- There is not a COVID-19 related curfew order in place or being enforced. The Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order is not a curfew. It is a plea for all Californians to stay at home in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 with exceptions for performing essential activities (i.e.: working in an essential business, going out to secure necessary groceries or supplies, seeking health or medical services, being outside to exercise, etc. and traveling to and from those essential activities) and to follow this order at all hours of the day. For further information about what is considered essential and non-essential, refer to the State of California guidance, which can be found by visiting: Stay home except for essential needs Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers- The state of California has provided a wide range of identified essential services that require employees to continue to attend work and businesses that can continue to operate. Citizens are permitted to drive to and from work. For more information please visit: Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers Bars/Restaurants- Bars have been ordered to close. Restaurants are still allowed to provide food for take-out only. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has relaxed their requirements related to the sales of alcohol from restaurants and will allow businesses to sell alcohol for take-out customers. As a reminder, all Open Container and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) laws are still being enforced by the Visalia Police Department. For additional information, refer to: Alcoholic Beverage Control Price Gouging: Price gouging can be reported to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office at 559-636-5410. You can also visit the California State Attorney General at: FAQs about Price Gouging in California VISALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

COVID-19 resource links:

