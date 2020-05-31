Visalia Police Chief responds to incident involving Jeep and protesters at George Floyd demonstration

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police chief spoke out Sunday on an incident involving a blue Jeep and protesters at a George Floyd demonstration that took place Saturday.

In a Youtube video released Sunday afternoon, Chief Jason Salazar said following an incident involving a blue Jeep striking protesters with their vehicle, both the Jeep driver and the protesters reported the incident to police.

Salazar said no arrests have been made at this time but will be submitting the case to the District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

For full statement click below:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.