Protestors gather in downtown Fresno over George Floyd killing

Visalia Police Chief responds to incident involving Jeep and protesters at George Floyd demonstration

Local News
Posted:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police chief spoke out Sunday on an incident involving a blue Jeep and protesters at a George Floyd demonstration that took place Saturday.

In a Youtube video released Sunday afternoon, Chief Jason Salazar said following an incident involving a blue Jeep striking protesters with their vehicle, both the Jeep driver and the protesters reported the incident to police.

Salazar said no arrests have been made at this time but will be submitting the case to the District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

