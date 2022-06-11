VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia police have arrested and charged a man who they believe was involved in the death of a woman found in an orchard Friday.

They say their Violent Crimes Detectives were dispatched to the area of Avenue 288 and Road 68 Friday morning when they received a call of a suspicious death. When they arrived they say they found a woman, deceased, near an orchard. Investigators say the woman’s death was a result of homicide, and officers arrested 41-year-old Thomas Vanes on suspicion of homicide.

Authorities are asking the public to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-733-6218 if they have any information on this case.