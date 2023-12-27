VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On sight of the oncoming New Year’s celebration, several drivers might hit the streets to go visit family or friends. To reduce DUI-related incidents, the Visalia Police Department said they will conduct DUI patrols on New Year’s Eve.

The Visalia Police Department says they will have additional officers on New Year’s Eve, looking for drivers suspects of driving under the influence (DUI). The additional patrols are intended to reduce the number of DUI-related incidents in the city and ensure the safety of all drivers.

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Agent Robert Avalos said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been

drinking or taking drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate

transportation to take you places.”

The Visalia Police Department wants to remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

They encourage us to always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, officers say driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police say.