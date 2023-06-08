VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash involving a car and a motorcycle was reported to the Visalia Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

The Visalia Police Department stated they received a call around 3:40 p.m. to the area of Akers Street and Visalia Parkway for a traffic accident.

Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog

Police say the intersection was closed at the time of the incident as they conducted an investigation.

According to officers, there were injuries reported, but it is unknown at this time the extent of those injuries.

The collision remains under investigation and updates will be provided as more information is received.