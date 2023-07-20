VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of National Jump Day, the Visalia Police Department is hosting a jumping-related event Thursday evening.

Officers are inviting the public to “Hop with a Cop” at Skyzone Trampoline Park at 4335 West Noble Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Single-day passes start at $25.99.

The Fresno Police Department is also hosting an event for the public to meet officers on Saturday, July 22.

“Smoothie with a Cop” will take place at the Jamba Juice in Fig Garden, 5060 North Palm Avenue, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Officials say it is a chance for the community to meet and engage with officers in your area.