Visalia nursing home employees want hazard pay for working during COVID-19

VISALIA, California (KSEE) – A demonstration was held outside the Westgate Gardens Care Center in Visalia Thursday night as employees and union representatives advocated for hazard pay.

The employees say they are not getting hazard pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic, while some of their sister facilities are.

“Some of our CNA’s have quit here at the facility to go to work at other places because they feel they want that hazard pay, so that leaves us short at the facility, so we’re having to do mandatory stay-overs,” said Certified Nursing Assistant Brad Ayers.

Ayers said they’ve been told the company feels the other facilities deserve the extra pay more because they’ve had more cases of COVID-19, but some of the employees at Westgate Gardens disagree.

“Our bosses are doing a good job making plans for us to follow through with as far as helping keep it out of the facility, but it’s a lot more extra work, and everyone has done their part, and that’s why I feel like they deserve to get paid. It takes a lot of work to keep it out and keep it from spreading,” said Licensed Vocational Nurse Adriana Corrales.

“You can be told that you’re appreciated, but how you feel is something different,” said another employee, “and there’s been many days we have felt very forgotten, and that sucks when you’re working so hard.”

“Not everyone can do this job, I know I couldn’t,” said Annabelle Marquez, whose relative is a resident at Westgate Gardens. “It’s a difficult job, it’s a never-ending job, it’s a demanding job, and I think that all of these health care workers, not only here but everywhere, should be recognized and should be compensated.”

The demonstration ended with a candlelight vigil to remember the caretakers and patients in nursing homes who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

