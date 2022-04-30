FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the war in Ukraine continues, help is still pouring in from across the world, including here in the Central Valley. A group of firefighters, including one from Visalia, went to Ukraine to help first responders.

Visalia local Derrick Rolfo has spent the past three weeks on the ground in Ukraine. He said he’s been working with a team of firefighters from across the country to help those in Ukraine devastated by Russia’s invasion.

“After I saw the maternity ward bombing, I knew I had to get out there and help out and be part of a team that’s out there to help,” Rolfo said.

Rolfo said a firefighter in the San Diego area posted about Project Joint Guardian on Facebook, and he immediately knew he wanted to help. He said they were all strangers beforehand, but were bonded over wanting to help the people suffering in Ukraine.

“You’re driving into the country, seeing gas stations blown up, houses blown up, everything’s blown up,” he added.

Now three weeks later, they’ve done recovery missions and have helped families whose loved ones have been trapped under the rubble.

“There we’re unexploded ordinances or UXOs everywhere and hand grenades, so we had to be really careful for all the undetonated ammunition of any sort,” he said.

On top of helping firefighters who were overworked and in need of help, Rolfo said they even provided fire stations with new equipment and training.

“We get to work and stations are booby-trapped, they had mines everywhere, the Russians had occupied that fire station and set it up for a trap when the firefighters got back,” he said.

He says the work has been emotional and exhausting, recovering multiple bodies and seeing unimaginable destruction. And while their first mission is ending, the war isn’t over.

“The help is still needed over there,” he said.

