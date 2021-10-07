Visalia mother sentenced after leaving toddler to die in hot car while tending to pot grow

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia mother has been sentenced in connection to the death of her 3-year-old after she left her alone in a vehicle for hours while she tended to a marijuana growing operation in the San Joaquin Valley

Eustajia Dominguez Mojica, 29, was sentenced to one year in jail with time served, four years of felony probation, for the death of her daughter.

Additionally, Mojica was ordered a “suspended term” of eight years and eight months. A “suspended term” means that Mojica would only go to prison if she violates her probation and a judge orders it as a consequence.

“The Office of the District Attorney made no offers in this case and does not agree with

the sentencing resolution,” said a news release from the office of the Tulare County District Attorney.

According to the DA, Mojica pleaded to the charges in August, including “child abuse with the special allegation of willful harm or injury resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy to commit a crime, two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, misdemeanor possession of marijuana for sale, and misdemeanor planting, harvesting, or processing of marijuana.”

On June 3, 2021 officers were called out to the 100 block of West Perez Avenue in Visalia where they found the toddler not breathing in a parked car.

An officer discovered family members trying to revive the little girl, identified as Jessica Campos, and took over CPR duties until firefighters and ambulance personnel arrived.

Jessica was then rushed to a local hospital where she died.

It’s believed the toddler was left alone in the parked vehicle for two to three hours during a period of time when temperatures were at least 100 degrees, investigators said.

Detectives conducted interviews and learned that the girl’s mother, 28-year-old Eustajia Mojica Dominguez, was apparently tending to a marijuana grow and processing pot while her daughter was inside the sweltering car, according to police.