Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was sentenced Thursday in Tulare County Superior Court to 400 years-to-life in prison for child molestation.

Steven Wing, 66, was found guilty in August of four counts of sexual penetration of child ten years old or younger and eight counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen.

The crimes occurred between February 1, 2015 and July 21, 2017, against a female victim between the ages of four and six years old at the time of the sexual assaults, said Robert Dempsie, Assistant District Attorney.

All twelve crimes occurred in various areas within Tulare County.

The jury also found Wing guilty of the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct and that wing was a habitual sex offender, Dempsie said.

Wing was also found guilty of having a prior conviction for lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen from November 1985. Each count is a felony and all are considered three strike offenses.

Wing will also be required to continue to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, Dempsie added.

