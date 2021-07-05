Visalia man places 16th in 2021 Hot Dog-Eating Contest

NEW YORK (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man who competed in the Nathan’s Famous 2021 July Fourth Hot Dog-Eating Contest earned 16th place in Sunday’s competition.
Pablo Martinez consumed 21-and-a-half hotdogs in 10 minutes in the men’s championships.
According to Major League Eating, the men’s competition’s winner was Joey Chestnut, who ate his way to a new world record with 76 hot dogs consumed. The winner of the women’s competition was Michelle Lesco, with 30-and-three-quarter hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes.