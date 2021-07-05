Visalia man places 16th in 2021 Hot Dog-Eating Contest

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A wildland fire outside Clovis grew to approximately 30 acres, according to Cal Fire, after a rock strike on a lawnmower created the spark that started the flames.

The Perrin Fire was burning on the 5700 block of E. Perrin Road, at the intersection of N. Burgan Road, according to Fresno County Fire.