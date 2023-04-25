TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Visalia man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse to three teenage sisters, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say on April 13, 2023, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received information that a teenage girl was being sexually abused.

Through further investigation, detectives say they learned the original victim’s two teenage sisters had also been sexually abused by the same suspect for years.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Victor Manuel Medina Ramirez.

On April 21, detectives tracked Ramirez down in Hanford and arrested him. Ramirez was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on multiple charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.