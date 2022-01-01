Visalia man arrested for setting fires in 3 different buildings, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for arson after setting multiple buildings on fire in Visalia on Saturday morning, according to Visalia police officials.

Around 2:00 a.m., officials from the Visalia Police Department and Visalia Fire Department responded to the 1300 block of W. Porter Avenue for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel say they found a home under construction that was, “completely engulfed by fire.”

While fire crews were working to extinguish the flames, police say they discovered a second fire inside another home under construction in the same area.

Shortly after this, officers say a third fire was found inside a portable bathroom near the intersection of Giddings Street and Sedona Avenues.

According to police, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit were called to the scene to further investigate.

Detectives say they found video surveillance of Eric Shelton, 27, leaving the area just before one of the fires was reported.

According to authorities, investigators were able to track down Shelton near the area and found evidence at the scene that showed he was involved in all three of the fires.

Shelton was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for arson and for also being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, according to officials.