Visalia man arrested for DUI and leading officer on chase: VPD

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence and leading an officer on a chase through city streets, according to the Visalia Police Department.

An officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Houston Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard around 2:20 a.m., Sgt. Curtis Brown said. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, which failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit then occurred.

Following a short pursuit, the suspect stopped his vehicle in the area of Harold Avenue and Conyer Street where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as Aipa See, 24, of Visalia, was charged for suspicion of driving under the influence in addition to charges related to the vehicle pursuit, Brown said.

See is booked at the Tulare County Jail awaiting trial.

