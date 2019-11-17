Visalia man arrested after officer shoved while detained and running away

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly shoving an officer while being detained and trying to run away, according to the Visalia Police Department.

An officer stopped a man near and Edison Street and Myrtle Avenue around 12:40 a.m. for violating a city ordinance, according to Sgt. Damon Maurice. The man then stood up from the curb, pushed past the officer and fled on foot.

The officer caught up to the suspect who then turned and refused orders to surrender.

The suspect was shocked with a Taser by the officer but continued running from the scene and into the backyards of neighboring residences, Maurice said.

The suspect was eventually located in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of E. Kaweah Ave and taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as Jose Manuel Bello, 33, was found to have three outstanding arrest warrants, Maurice said. Bello will be booked into the Tulare County Jail for resisting an officer with violence, providing false information to a peace officer, and three arrest warrants.

No one was injured in the incident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.