VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 2023 Miss California and Miss California Teen Competition will be held in Visalia.

The contestant’s experience will culminate with the crowning of the winners on Saturday, July 1. The public is encouraged and invited to attend.

“We are excited to make Visalia our new home for the Miss California and Miss California’s Teen competitions,” said Russ Gladden, CEO and State Director. “Visalia’s culture complements our mission and our mutual dedication toward modeling the significance of community service makes Visalia a perfect partner for our program.”

The Miss California and Miss California Teen Competition will be held at the Visalia Convention Center in Downtown Visalia, California. The schedule of events to which the public is invited:

Wednesday, June 27: Preliminary Competitions – 5:30 PM – Tickets on sale now

Thursday, June 28: Preliminary Competitions – 5:30 PM – Tickets on sale now

Friday, June 30: Delegate Celebration and Awards Presentation Mini-Show at 5:00 -FREE ADMISSION

Saturday, July 1 at 12:00: Finals of the Miss California’s Teen – Tickets on sale now

Saturday, July 1 at 5:00: Miss California Finals – Tickets on sale now

For more information, you can visit the Miss California website.