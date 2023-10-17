VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Caldwell Improvement Project in Visalia is 70% completed and the city says it has sped up its schedule to finish the remaining work before Wednesday’s morning commute.

For the past two days, city officials say the intersection of Caldwell and Demaree in Visalia was closed to speed up the construction timeline, avoid rain delays, evade holiday season traffic, and minimize the impact on residents.

Originally, officials say the intersection was planned for two partial closures that would nearly total one week. Instead, it is set to reopen before Wednesday morning’s commute.

“We know that any construction can be an inconvenience in the short term, but a project of this size and scope…it’s sure to cause some headaches, especially for the people who live and work along Caldwell,” said City of Visalia Assistant City Manager, Nick Mascia. “But we are constantly trying to make things better. That’s why we made this update, to get this intersection work done as quickly and efficiently as possible.”