VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in an exterior wall damaged a home in north Visalia on Tuesday, according to the fire department.

Crews say at around 1:00 p.m. they responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of North Hall Street. When the first engine arrived, firefighters searched the house and found most of it to be clear with smoke only coming from the kitchen area.

Officials say that once the second engine arrived an area in an exterior wall showed signs of a fire behind it. The wall was then opened up exposing parts of the structure that caused smoke to enter the attic area.

The Visalia Fire Department says the fire was extinguished and the wall was overhauled to prevent any further extension. No other fire was found within the home.

Fire officials say the tenants were outside prior to their arrival. There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire was accidental and is under investigation.