VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Kaweah Health in Visalia was named one of the country’s 100 best hospitals for 2023. The award is based on data from Healthgrades, an online resource for information about doctors and hospitals

Kaweah Health is one of 20 hospitals in California to receive the distinction, and it is the only hospital in the San Joaquin Valley from Kern to Madera counties to receive the award.

“Kaweah Health has been taking care of our community now for over 60 years,” said Kaweah Health CEO Gary Herbst. “And for the first time in our existence, we’re recognized as one of the top 100 hospitals in the nation.”

Organizers say the achievement puts Kaweah Health in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.