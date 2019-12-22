Visalia firefighters battle attic fire

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters and off-duty personnel were able to limit damage to a Visalia home’s attic after battling a blaze Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a tree and fence on fire in the area of 4823 W. Ashland Avenue just before 1:55 p.m. that was threatening nearby homes, Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouw said.

Crews arrived and found the blaze had extended into the attic area above the garage in one of the houses.

Van Grouw said off-duty fire personnel in the area used garden hoses to slow the fire’s growth before firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to limit the fire’s spread due to an aggressive attack.

There was fire damage to the house, to the contents of the garage and smoke damage throughout the home.

The blaze caused a total of $12,000 in damage to one house valued at $313,000 and $1,200 to a neighboring home valued at $227,000, Van Grouw said.

The cause of the blaze was found to be from a recently used portable fire pit being placed too close to flammable items, Van Grouw said.

Fire department paramedics attended to a civilian on-scene who refused treatment.

A total of 16 fire personnel responded to the blaze, consisting of three engines, two trucks, and one command vehicle.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.