VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia Fire Department announced this week that officials have placed its second squad unit into service.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Visalia Fire placed its second emergency medical squad into service to assist with medical aid responses in the south part of Visalia during peak hours of the day.

The unit designator is Squad 53 and will be in service from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. six out of seven days of the week responding from Station 53 located at 5025 West Walnut Avenue. The only day that it will not be in service will be Saturdays.

During weekdays there are now two squads available and one squad unit on Saturdays and Sundays.