VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central.

Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from the second floor. The Visalia Police Department who was also on scene began evacuating residents.

After locating the fire in the wall and attic of one complex, firefighters say they were able to quickly contain it. The fire caused moderate damage to the building and forced 10 residents from three apartments to be displaced.

Officials say Red Cross provided assistance to the displaced residents.

The Visalia Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.