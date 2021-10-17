Visalia fire completely destroys under-construction apartment complex, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An under-construction apartment building was destroyed by a three-alarm fire in Visalia on Saturday night, according to Visalia fire officials.

Just before midnight, Visalia Fire Department fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 1800 block of E. Houston Avenue.

Officials say the reported fire was visible through the night sky by firefighters who were responding miles away from the incident.

According to fire personnel, a total of five engines, two ladder trucks, off-duty personnel from the city, four fire agencies, and five other maintenance agencies responded to the area to help assist firefighters at the scene.

Visalia fire officials say it took a total of two hours for crews to gain control of the fire and that a two-story apartment building was destroyed due to the incident.

Authorities also say an adjacent house and an adjacent, smaller apartment building were damaged by the fire too.

Firefighters say both apartment buildings were under construction and unoccupied, and the family in the adjacent house was able to evacuate. No injuries were reported by officials.

According to fire crews, the ember cast from the fire caused a small one-acre grass fire and an additional structure fire several blocks away.

Visalia fire officials say it is too hard to estimate how much money was lost in damages and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.