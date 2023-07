VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department battled a large tow yard fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say around 1:40 a.m. they responded to the area of the 1700 block of West Goshen Avenue for a report of a large debris fire.

Upon arrival, crews saw the fire coming from a tow yard. Six VFD units were on-scene and battled the fire throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.