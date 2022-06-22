VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia police officers identified the person who died in a crash early Friday morning.

Police say they respond to Dinuba Blvd. and Riverway Drive around 1:30 a.m. for an injury traffic collision. When officers arrived, they say that a single vehicle traveling southbound on Dinuba Blvd, south of Riverway, veered off the roadway and struck a power pole.

The driver, identified by police as 42-year-old Felix Casiano Dominguez was transported to a local hospital with major injuries where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.