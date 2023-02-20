VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia family of three woke up to the sound of breaking glass in their home Monday morning – before realizing the building was on fire, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 2000 block of West Wren at approximately 3:30 a.m. Officials say when officers with Visalia Police arrived on the scene they evacuated the occupants safely before Visalia Fire Department units arrived.

Fire officials say the fire quickly spread from the patio into the attic and was burning into the roof as the first units arrived.

The fire took approximately 30 minutes to control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.