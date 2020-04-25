Visalia family escapes early morning house fire that caused extensive damage throughout

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A family awoke early Saturday morning to the sound of the smoke alarm before escaping from a house fire in Visalia that caused extensive damage throughout, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters just before 1 a.m. responded to a reported structure fire in the area of 600 W. Vassar Ave., Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouw said. First arriving crews reported a well-involved garage fire.

Residents in the home were able to escape the blaze after they were alerted by their smoke detectors.

The flames had extended from the garage and into the attic of the home, Van Grouw said. Causing extensive damage throughout the structure.

Firefighters estimate the fire caused about $236,000 in structural damage and $210,000 to contents and other personal property, including a travel trailer, vehicle and a customized race car.

A total of 20 fire department personnel consisting of four engines, two trucks, a breathing support unit and two chief officer vehicles responded to the blaze.

Van Grouw said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time with the origin of the fire in the garage.

No injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.