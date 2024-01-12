VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A DJ from Visalia is performing at an electronic dance music festival in San Bernadino, California in March.

Jimmy Mosqueda Jr. also known as “ION”, was born and raised in Visalia, California. He says he started his project “ION” in 2009 then in 2012 started producing his own music.

“It’s kind of something that just came to me. I’ve always been around music all my life. I used to watch my uncle, Chris Mosqueda, spin vinyl when I was younger and that really inspired me,” Mosqueda said. “I think all of this has really just stemmed from me genuinely loving music and wanting to put my own music out there and leave my mark behind in the world and for the future generations.”

A few places Mosqueda has performed all over the United States include:

Arizona

Alabama

California

Colorado

Florida

Nevada

Illinois

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Kentucky

Washington

Washington DC

Wisconsin

Mosqueda says he makes his own music as he mixes, masters, and engineers all his work on his own, as he is also known to be a music producer.

“My ION Project is said to be dedicated to “Connecting Through Sound”, connecting people and building up local communities for aspiring artists and future generations,” Mosqueda said.

On March 22 and 23, 2024, an electronic dance music festival called Beyond Wonderland SoCal, presented by Insomniac Events, will have “ION” representing the Central Valley by performing on one of the dates at the two-day festival.

The lineup of artists was released on Jan. 5, but has not yet been released on which dates specific artists will be performing. To stay notified on what day “ION” will perform, follow Beyond Wonderland SoCal’s Instagram page here.

Follow along with Mosqueda’s ION project journey by following his Instagram page.