VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Visalia battled a structure fire Tuesday morning, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Visalia Fire Department

Visalia Fire Department

Visalia Fire Department

Visalia Fire Department

Visalia Fire says they responded to the area of Houston Avenue and Ben Maddox Way around 9:30 a.m. for a business fire. When crews were arriving they saw fire coming from the building.

Officials say Houston Avenue was closed between Burke Street and Ben Maddox Way.