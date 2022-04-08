SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) — Andrea Montoya thought the San Francisco Giants home opener at Oracle Park would be a fun way to begin her weekend, but little did she know what would happen during Opening Day 2022 would change her life forever.

Montoya’s now-fiancé Joe Melendez, proposed shortly after the couple from Visalia entered the ballpark.

“She said yes!,” Melendez exclaimed as he got on his knee near the bleachers overlooking McCovey Cove.

LOVE AT OPENING DAY 💕 ❤️ Joe Melendez just proposed to his longtime girlfriend Andrea Montoya at the @MLB #OpeningDay2022 game between the Miami @Marlins and the @SFGiantsFans at @OracleParkSF. She said YES! 💍 pic.twitter.com/zI9pQiFz3C — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) April 8, 2022

“I’m very shocked and surprised,” Montoya said. “I’m very happy I finally found the man of my dreams that I’ve always wanted in my life.”

The couple received applause and high fives from fellow fans before everyone went on their way. Montoya proudly wore the ring for the game as her fiancé touched on the significance of the moment.

“This was the moment I have been waiting for,” Melendez said. “We’re looking forward to spending the rest of our life together and enjoy our life.”