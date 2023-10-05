VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The winner of the 12th Annual Visalia Corporate Games along with 12 local businesses will face off in a final battle Thursday night; organizers say this battle will be one that will bring some laughs.

Organizers say this will be the final competition of this year’s Corporate Games with some of the other competitions including indoor soccer, bowling, darts, spelling bee, volleyball, tug of war, and more. This year’s Corporate Game competitors will take to the stage to face off in a Lip Sync Battle.

The Lip Sync Battle will be judged by local experts in the music and performance industry including representatives from Momentum Broadcasting and the Sequoia Symphony – in addition to the City of Visalia Parks and Recreation Commissioners.

Event staff say this year’s competitors include 4Creeks Holdings, CSET, City of Visalia, Electric Motor Shop, Equity Group, Kaweah Container, Kaweah Health, Kawneer, Serpa Packaging Solutions, Self-Help Enterprises, Tulare County Office of Education, and Tulare County Workforce Investment Board.

As of the last competition, the Tug-of-War match on October 4th, the current standings are as follows:

4Creeks Holdings

Tulare County Office of Education

Serpa Packaging Solutions

Self-Help Enterprises

City of Visalia

Kaweah Health

Kaweah Container

Kawneer

Tulare County Workforce Investment Board

Equity Group

Electric Motor Shop

CSET

Games staff say doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and spectators are encouraged to come and enjoy this event with no cover charge.

The Lip Sync Battle will start at 6:15 p.m. at the Cellar Door located at 101 W. Main St. in Visalia