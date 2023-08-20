VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is actively investigating a crash involving a city bus that took place Sunday afternoon.

Police say around 2:45 p.m. they responded to the area of Court Street and Whitendale Avenue for a traffic accident involving a city bus and a car.

Officers say injuries have been reported. How many and the extent of the injuries have not yet been released.

As detectives are investigating the scene, they ask the public to avoid the area. This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it is received.