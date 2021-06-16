Visalia Cemetary undergoes cleanup following mosquito infestation

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus. The plan approved Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District calls for a pilot project in 2021 involving the striped-legged Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is not native to Florida. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Public Cemetery District will be undergoing clean-up efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding due to an increasing infestation.

Officials are asking the public to take precautions and avoid leaving any standing water in the area while the clean-up is taking place.

Some of these precautions include filling flower vases with sand, kitty litter or super absorbent polyacrylamide or turning them over to eliminate any standing water.

Removing any paper, plastic, or foil from flowers has also been asked of the public by cemetery officials, and that the Pavilion parking lot will have sand available on site for those who need any for their flowers.

The public has also been asked to not leave balloons since they can deflate and hold water too.

Cemetery officials say the Delta Vector Control District will aid in the cleanup; anything left at the site that is deemed unsafe, breakable, and anything that may pose a landscaping or mowing safety hazard will be removed.