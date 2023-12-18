VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Fire Department is investigating a grease fire at Carl’s Jr.

The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, at the location on Main Street.

According to Visala Fire when crews arrived on the scene, they discovered the fire had extended into the exhaust vent. The crews were able to contain the fire in 10 minutes.

All employees were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department said the fast-food restaurant will be closed until repairs are made.