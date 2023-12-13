VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia camera caught a porch pirate in action Monday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 12:30 p.m., a man wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, and face cover, walked up to a home in the 300 Block of East Rose Avenue and allegedly stole two packages from the front door.

If you recognize him, police say to please contact Officer Rivera at (559) 713-4546 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.