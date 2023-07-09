VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- Public transportation has been halted in the city of Visalia, after the city’s bus drivers initiated a strike starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

It comes after drivers and the city’s transportation provider, Transdev, failed to meet an agreement on wages and benefits.

Now, public transportation in the Visalia area, and those people who rely on it, are in limbo.

“These bus drivers are helping people get to work you know? They’re helping the like get their groceries, helping them see their families, you know? Public transportation is an important part of the infrastructure of a city,” said Efrain Aguirre, a Visalia resident & bus rider.

Now, a transit center which would typically be filled with buses, is empty and closed off.

For riders like Aguirre, not only will getting to work in town be more difficult…

“For me personally, I don’t have my license and I work at the ups all the way over on Plaza.”

But as a student at Fresno State, who utilizes the “V-Line” to get to and from school, it’s a major concern.

“They used to just have one bus, then this semester they upped it to two buses just from the sheer volume of people that have been coming. And it’s really gonna be hard you know? Because it’s a big money saver for a lot of people that are commuting back and forth because like you know it’s free with your tuition,” he said.

Affected lines include all public Visalia bus routes, Dial-A-Ride, and Sequioa Shuttle, with the media release from Transdev saying riders “will need to identify other transportation options until the strike ends.”

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told us her father is a former Visalia bus driver and that she wants to see the people like her father get paid for the hard work she’s seen firsthand.

“All our life, tiring hours. Like he would do mid-shift like, um split shifts. Sometimes he would work holidays. He was a hard worker.”

We also reached out to Transdev and the city of Visalia for comment Saturday, but we are still waiting to hear back.