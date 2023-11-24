VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An apartment complex fire has been reported to the Visalia Fire Department on Friday night, fire officials say.

Firefighters say they received a call for an apartment complex fire just after 10 p.m. in the area of Akers Street and Riggin Avenue.

The Visalia Fire Department says they are on the scene controlling the fire. Some units in the apartment complex seem to be completely engulfed in flames.

As of now, there is no information regarding how the fire started or about any possible injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.