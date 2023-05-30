NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (KSEE/KGPE) – One student from the Central Valley has made it through to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

12-year-old Sarvadnya Kadam from Oak Grove Elementary School in Visalia made it through to the latest round on Tuesday. He moved from India to New York City at six years old with no knowledge of the English language.

According to his bio, Sarvadnya likes Greek and Egyptian mythology and his name means “one who knows everything.”

The national spelling bee starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday. The event is the culmination of a series of local spelling tournaments from all over the country. According to the event’s organizers, this year 231 spellers were part of the competition.