Breaking News
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rattles Central and Eastern California
Live Now
Newsom provides update on the state’s response to COVID-19

Virus testing underway for quarantined inmates at Fresno County Jail, 3 corrections officers test positive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Jail officials said Wednesday they are in the process of testing 1,200 inmates that are quarantined at the Fresno County Jail’s North Annex Jail for COVID-19 as three correctional officers tested positive this past week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The inmates must give consent to staff before they are tested, said spokesman Tony Botti. A quarantine has been in place at the jail facility since June 19, when officials reported that 13 of their inmates tested positive for the virus after they arrived at the Wasco State Prison.

Following Monday’s report that two inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff’s officials said three correctional officers had tested positive.

Botti said the officers who have the virus are now off-duty and are in quarantine.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know