Virus testing underway for quarantined inmates at Fresno County Jail, 3 corrections officers test positive

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Jail officials said Wednesday they are in the process of testing 1,200 inmates that are quarantined at the Fresno County Jail’s North Annex Jail for COVID-19 as three correctional officers tested positive this past week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmates must give consent to staff before they are tested, said spokesman Tony Botti. A quarantine has been in place at the jail facility since June 19, when officials reported that 13 of their inmates tested positive for the virus after they arrived at the Wasco State Prison.

Following Monday’s report that two inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, Sheriff’s officials said three correctional officers had tested positive.

Botti said the officers who have the virus are now off-duty and are in quarantine.

