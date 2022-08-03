LOS BANOS, Calif (KSEE/KGPE): A Los Banos animal shelter will no longer take in cats due to a highly contagious feline virus.

An announcement Wednesday by the Los Banos Police Department revealed that the city’s animal shelter is temporarily not taking in any new cats or processing any adoptions due to the spreading of Feline Panleukopenia Virus.

Some cats that have previously been taken into the city’s shelter have tested positive for the virus and staff are taking precautions due to the virus being highly contagious. It has been compared to the parvovirus, which dogs can contract and can be deadly if not vaccinated or medically treated.

Some of the symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration. In some cases, the virus can be fatal.

Animal control staff says the best way to avoid the virus is through vaccination. Staff will be working to sanitize the shelter and the public is being told to go to their local veterinary office for any cat surrenders.

This warning does not affect dog intakes or other animal services, officials say.