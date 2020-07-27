Virtual youth education program launched by Visalia Chamber

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Chamber of Commerce will be launching a virtual youth education program – designed to encourage tomorrow’s business leaders.

Organizers say the Jr. CEO program will give elementary students with five virtual workshops, all based around the concept of them opening a hot chocolate stand in November.

“It’s never too early to learn basic business fundamentals,” said Visalia Chamber CEO, Gail Zurek. “Jr. CEO gives our youth those tools during a particularly poignant moment in history. Teaching our youth to start their own business will pay dividends long into the future.”

Each workshop will be led by an area business leader and provide the students with relevant, real-world knowledge, the Visalia Chamber says.

Tuition is $25 per student. For more information about the Jr. CEO program, go to visaliachamber.org/ceo.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.