FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cultiva La Salud is hosting a virtual presentation Monday afternoon about the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 6-months and older.

The free event will feature special guest Dr. Monika Thomas-Uribe from Kaiser Permanente Fresno. The virtual presentation will allow an opportunity for families to learn more about the vaccine and ask questions. The event begins at 4:00 p.m.

More information on the Cultiva La Salud Virtual Presentation here:

July 25 , 4:00 p.m.

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/J/83165915157

Live Facebook Stream: https://www.facebook.com/CultivaLaSalud/