Virtual cooking class for Reedley seniors is heating up connections

REEDLEY, California (KGPE) – Reedley is providing a virtual cooking class for senior citizens to stay busy and connected.

The classes are ran by Jodi Botello, the senior center coordinator with the city of Reedley.

She says she has no professional experience as a cooking instructor, but when the Senior Center closed she knew she had to find a way to stay connected.

Jodi came up with a biweekly virtual cooking class in which seniors can follow along from home through Facebook Live.

“About the first 15 people who sign up, they will receive a kit and the kit includes everything they need to make the dish that we will be preparing that week,” said Botello. “The day before I put the kits together and deliver them to their home.”

Jodi said the virtual cooking classes have been a hit, though she did have to spend some time teaching a few seniors how to get a Facebook account and how to log on.

“One lady called me and I was so excited because before she refused to use Facebook and now she is able to. She knows Facebook and she is familiar and she is able to communicate with her grandchildren,” Botello said.

For now, Jodi is offering two cooking classes a month. The next virtual class is Aug. 19: they will be making lemon crumb bars.

Anyone aged 55 years and older who lives in Reedley is encouraged to sign up to receive a free kit.

“I’ve worked with seniors many years and juts finding ways to make them happy every day brings me happiness,” Botello said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.