Viral picture tells a heartwarming story about a couple gallons of milk

Sophie Jurado wasn't aware of the store's milk buying restrictions by the time she got to the cashier

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno woman wants to thank the man who helped her buy milk at a grocery store earlier this week, posting about the experience in a now viral post.

Sophie Jurado rolled her cart to a cashier at the Smart & Final on Shaw Avenue on Wednesday happy to soon buy milk for her family. The bagger, however, then informed her of the new policy that each family can only grab two bottles at a time.

That’s when a man from another line bought the other two gallons and gave them to her.

Moved by the kindness of this stranger, Jurado posted about it on Facebook. As of press time, the post has been shared around 3,000 times.

“I will continue to pay it forward, I will never forget it,” she said over the phone.

Jurado is wanting to hoping to find the kind stranger to thank him in-person. She said he had a lot of tattoos, had braids and was wearing red that day.