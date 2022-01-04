Violent criminals no longer eligible for early release following California Supreme Court ruling

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A recent ruling by the California Supreme Court says correction officials no longer have to consider early release for violent felons.

The ruling comes after nearly two-thirds of voters in 2016 voted in favor of Proposition 57, which was aimed at lowering the state’s overcrowded prison system by allowing for most inmates to seek earlier paroles.

On Monday, the court unanimously ruled that the language that was used on the ballot in 2016 was “ambiguous” and thus voters really did not know what they voted for.

“It’s a huge victory for prosecutors, it’s a huge victory for crime victims and it’s a huge victory for public safety,” said Lisa Smittcamp of the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Smittcamp says it’s a lesson for all California voters to make sure they are paying attention to what they vote on.

“It’s a statement I think from the Supreme Court of California to the voters, that we really need to think long and hard when we vote for these propositions,” she said.  

