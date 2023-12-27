FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after deputies received a violent call that resulted in a double homicide and an injured child near Dunlap Road on Wednesday night, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies report the incident took place along Dunlap Road and left victims with multiple injuries at about 7:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found two adults in their 40s deceased and a child between the ages of 12 and 13 suffering from serious injuries inside the home. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect fled the scene in a silver truck, but as of Wednesday night, they do not have information on the suspect or suspects’ identities.

This is an ongoing investigation.