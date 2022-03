FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A violent brawl was caught on camera Friday at a boxing event in Fresno.

In the video, a crowd of people at Friday’s “Top Rank Boxing” event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno are seen fighting. Event staff and security guards are seen responding to the fight, where they are met with flying fists as well.

Police have not yet released information on if anyone was arrested in Friday’s incident.